President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen was targeted partly because he took on lucrative consulting deals to use influence in the Trump administration without revealing them to his lenders, according to search warrant materials unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan.

Nearly 900-pages of affidavits and applications used to search Cohen’s office and residences last spring were released, but claims about his role in payments to silence two women who alleged affairs with Trump were redacted because a probe of related campaign finance crimes is ongoing.

The release, ordered by U.S. District Judge William Pauley in response to a request from media organizations including Newsday, instead focused on tax and bank-related crimes Cohen eventually pleaded guilty to involving his personal financial affairs.

The materials indicated that Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued four subpoenas of Cohen’s email accounts in 2017 as part of his probe into alleged Russian influence in the 2016 presidential race before eventually referring the Cohen probe to Manhattan federal prosecutors in early 2018.

In an April affidavit, agents said they were investigating Cohen for schemes to make an illegal campaign contribution to Trump — through the “hush money” payments — and to defraud multiple banks beginning in 2016.

The bank fraud investigation, the government said, focused on $22 million in loans that Cohen had secured with taxi medallions which had declined in value due to economic weakening of the taxi industry amid competition from app-based ride-sharing services.

In attempting to renegotiate and get out of personal guarantees he and his wife, Laura, entered, the government said, Cohen had understated his personal finances and claimed cash flow problems but excluded key information — including consulting contracts he signed after Trump’s election.

Those contracts, the government told U.S. Magistrate Henry Pitman, included payments of $83,333 a month from Columbus Nova, an investment firm linked to Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg; $1,099,780 from the pharmaceutical firm Novartis for consulting on the Affordable Care Act; and $600,000 from AT & T for advice on its then-pending Time Warner merger.

The affidavit described similar consulting deals with a South Korean aerospace company, KAI, for $600,000, and a bank in Kazakhstan that paid $150,000.

Those deals, the government said, included “consulting for international clients on issues pending before the Trump administration,” and produced a revenue stream of more than $3 million between Jan. 31, 2017 and Feb. 1, 2018, that Cohen hid from his lenders while claiming cash flow problems.

Cohen’s political consulting deals were revealed last year after the government investigation of him became public, but before Tuesday, the government hadn’t said that they were a component of their bank fraud investigation.

Cohen eventually pleaded guilty to tax evasion, making false statements to a bank, lying to Congress about plans for a Trump project in Moscow and campaign finance crimes for arranging hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

He has been sentenced to 3 years in prison.