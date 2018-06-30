WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday pushed back on the call by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and other liberal Democrats to abolish or refashion the federal Immigration and Custom Enforcement agency, tweeting, “It will never happen!”

Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) in the past week said in interviews, emails and tweets that it is time to “reimagine” a new agency to replace ICE ahead of hundreds of marches across the country planned for Saturday to protest Trump’s border policies.

“I don't think ICE today is working as intended,” Gillibrand said on CNN late Thursday. “You should get rid of it, start over, reimagine it and build something that actually works.”

Trump backed the current agency that he has charged with carrying out tougher, stricter enforcement in a campaign against illegal immigration as he tweeted from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort, where he is spending the Fourth of July holiday.

“The Democrats are making a strong push to abolish ICE, one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups of men and women that I have ever seen. I have watched ICE liberate towns from the grasp of MS-13 & clean out the toughest of situations. They are great!” he tweeted.

“To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit,” he posted in another tweet, adding, “Zero chance, It will never happen!”

Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford) and other Republicans joined Trump in rejecting the idea of abolishing ICE.

Some mainstream Democrats worry the issue could be a potent campaign issue in the midterm elections. Democratic pollster Celinda Lake told the Axios news website, "I worry that abolishing ICE tips the issues from humane treatment to security. The Republicans are already trying to move the issue in that direction."

Congress and the Bush administration created ICE in 2003, in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, through a merger of the investigative and interior enforcement elements of the former U.S. Customs Service and the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

The agency said ICE now has more than 20,000 employees and an annual budget of approximately $6 billion for enforcement and removal, investigation and legal operations.

But in the furor over the Trump administration’s decision to file criminal charges for illegal entry at the southern border, resulting in the separation of children from migrant families — policies now suspended — critics say ICE needs to be scrapped and rebuilt.

Gillibrand joined Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), another potential presidential candidate in the Democratic Party’s liberal wing, in making that call.

“I believe we need to protect families who need help, and ICE isn’t doing that. It has become a deportation force. We need to separate immigration issues from criminal justice,” Gillibrand tweeted. “We need to abolish ICE, start over and build something that actually works.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” also said ICE should be abolished, adding, “We should create something better, something different.”

And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic Socialist who pulled a stunning upset defeat of 10-term Rep. Joe Crowley (D-Queens) last week, said on CNN, “It may seem like a radical position, but I actually think it is very, very common sense.”

Ocasio-Cortez added, “We had an immigration system before then. ICE was established with the Patriot Act, with the Iraq War, with AUMF, with DHS. And we look at all that legislation now as a mistake.”