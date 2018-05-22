Immigrant and civil rights advocates protest Trump visit

Long Island immigrant advocates rallied a day ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Bethpage to say they do not welcome him and that local officials should reject his rhetoric.

About 25 representatives of groups working for immigrant and civil rights, and representing communities from Salvadorans and Haitians to Jews and Pakistanis, joined Tuesday outside the Nassau County Executive Building in Mineola to denounce Trump before his appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Morrelly Homeland Security Center.

They chanted “No more hate!” and “No, Trump no!” and held signs, some of which were critical of the president and others that called for support for young people.

The president is expected to attend a forum on the MS-13 gang, which has been linked to multiple brutal slayings on the Island and elsewhere in the United States.

Trump has been criticized for referring to members of the transnational gang as “animals” in recent days.

His repeated use of that word at a White House discussion on immigration reform Friday and since has drawn objections from many, including the Mexican foreign ministry, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and immigrant advocates.

Trump and members of the administration have consistently spoken bluntly about the gang and its members, often youths from Central America who are recruited in immigrant communities here.

The White House, in a statement Monday, said “Too many innocent Americans have fallen victim to the unthinkable violence of MS-13’s animals.”

Walter Barrientos, Long Island organizer with Make The Road New York, led the local advocates in saying that Trump’s presence will sow divisions.

“He’s widely expected to continue to score political points off a local tragedy” in which “more than a dozen young people have lost their lives” in recent years at the hands of the gang, with others remaining missing, he said.

“We are here to say no . . . He has constantly attacked immigrant communities, first calling them criminals and rapists, and then in the past week repeatedly referring to them as animals,” Barrientos said. “That is what we’re here rejecting today.”

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), who has been helping to coordinate the Bethpage forum, said in a statement that the critics are the ones politicizing the event.

“All people of good will should thank President Trump for his dedicated efforts to fighting MS-13 and save innocent lives,” King said. “This is no time for cheap political attacks against the president.”

Several of the advocates said they were not defending the gang, but countering a larger deportation policy and rhetoric from the administration that make it harder to effectively weaken MS-13’s reach.

“When you criminalize communities, you create the perfect environment for death and destruction,” said Sergio Argueta, board chairmain of the anti-gang group STRONG Youth.

They called on local elected and law enforcement officials to stand in solidarity with immigrants, and not with Trump.

“Standing with him legitimizes his agenda of criminalizing youth, of dividing families, of lending hate and fear, instead of support and hope,” said Susan Gottehrer, director of the Nassau chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union. “Standing with him creates complicity and association with every word that will come out of his mouth tomorrow.”