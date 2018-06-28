Trump, Putin to meet in Finland on July 16

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladmir Putin will meet in Finland next month to discuss “relations” and “a range of national security issues,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday.

Trump and Putin will meet on July 16 in Helsinki, Sanders said in a statement Thursday morning.

The announcement came as Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to defend Russia’s position that it did not interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign, even after the U.S. intelligence community concluded in 2017 that the foreign power meddled in the election by manipulating social media.

“Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!” Trump tweeted. “Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it? Why isn’t Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption!”

Trump’s own Treasury Department issued a host of sanctions against more than a dozen Russian nationals and entities earlier this year for interfering in the U.S. elections. The sanctions were handed down after special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating purported ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, indicted 13 Russians and three Russian entities in February for alleged meddling in the election. Mueller said those charged were attempting to wage “information warfare” and “sow discord” by manipulating social media and the internet.

The president has vehemently denied his campaign colluded with Russia and has repeatedly called into question the objectivity of the Mueller probe. Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation last year after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the investigation. Trump in a subsequent interview said Comey’s role in the Russia investigation played a role in his firing.

Asked by reporters at the Oval Office on Wednesday whether the issue of election meddling would come up during a meeting with Putin, Trump said: “You never know about meetings, what happens. Right? But I think a lot of good things can come with meetings with people. We had great meetings with President Xi of China ... every place I've been, we have had great meetings. So maybe something positive will come out of it.”

Trump on Wednesday had told reporters that he and Putin would likely discuss Syria, Ukraine and “many other subjects.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I've said it from day one, getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing,” Trump told reporters. “It's good for the world, it's good for us, it's good for everybody. So we'll probably be meeting sometime around my trip to Europe.”