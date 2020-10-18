Thousands rally for Trump across South Shore

More than a thousand trucks and cars carrying supporters of President Donald Trump barreled across the South Shore on Sunday to mobilize support for Trump’s re-election campaign.

The rolling rally — which included hundreds of vehicles sporting American flags and Trump campaign flags — began at the Long Island Rail Road station in Seaford and picked up additional supporters along Sunrise Highway as it rumbled some 80 miles east to Montauk.

"We do this with class, we do this with pride, because we’re proud of the country," said organizer Shawn Farash, 29, a salesperson and podcaster from West Babylon. "We’re proud of the president. We’re proud of what the country stands for."

Delana Santiago, 23, of Brooklyn, said she joined the caravan because she fears for the future of the nation.

"I wanted to come show my support for the president," said Santiago as she stood along Sunrise Highway clutching a pro-Trump sign before the caravan headed east. "I think he needs to see people like me, that we are waking up."

Sunday’s event — dubbed "MAGA-Gras" — is the sixth pro-Trump event Farash has organized in recent weeks. Other events included an Oct. 4 caravan from Ronkonkoma to Trump Tower in Manhattan to pray for the president after he became infected with the coronavirus following a largely maskless gathering for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the White House.

Few of the participants in Sunday’s Trump caravan wore masks, but Doug Parchment of East Northport did sport a bathrobe and a cutout of former Vice President Joe Biden’s face.

"I’m here actually to tell people we can have a mass gathering," said Parchment, 64, clutching a box of prunes and a blonde-haired doll. "We can have fun. We don’t have any problems. We can enjoy each other even though we are here for a cause. We want to show that when thousands of people gather together it can be peaceful. It can unite."

Trump received 48.6% of the votes on Long Island in 2016, including a majority in Suffolk County, which backed President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. Trump won 52.5% of the Suffolk vote in 2016 and 45.9% of the vote in Nassau County.

With just three weeks to go before Election Day on Nov. 3, Trump is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls. Farash said Trump will exceed expectations just as he did in 2016.

"There is absolutely no way those polls are accurate," Farash said.