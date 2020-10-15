Trump rally held in Massapequa

A car rally in support of President Donald Trump rumbled Thursday through Nassau, the county Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Organizer Shawn Farash said 150 vehicles joined in Thursday’s procession, from Massapequa to Bellmore.

"It was insane," said Farash, who wore a "LOUD MAJORITY" T-shirt with a silhouette of the Long Island between the words.

"A loud majority is a play on the words of ‘silent majority.’ We used to talk about how we were the silent majority," he said, in reference to what is said to have driven Richard Nixon into office. "We would kind of keep to ourselves, and then when it counted when it was time to vote we would just get out and vote. No more. Right? We’re silent no more. We’re loud now."

Attendees mustered near the mall in Massapequa, blue Trump/Pence flags affixed on trucks, with at least one campaign-themed mask.

Maria Gonzalez of Merrick wore that mask, two Trump pins and American flags and what appeared to be a Trump bumper sticker on the brim of her hat.

In 2016, Trump got 48.6% of the votes on Long Island, including a majority in Suffolk County, which Barack Obama won in 2008 and 2012: in Suffolk, Trump won with 52.5% of the vote. In Nassau he garnered 45.9%.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It wasn’t the first pro-Trump event organized by Farash, 29, of West Babylon, who’s done five or so of them. The first week of September, he helped convene a car parade from Copiague to Patchogue to Shirley.

And earlier this month, when the Trumps caught coronavirus following a largely maskless gathering described by Dr. Anthony Fauci as a "superspreader" event at the White House, Farash led a caravan from Long Island to Trump Tower in Manhattan to lead a prayer for the president.

And it’s not the last pro-Trump event for Farash, a salesman and podcaster: he said he plans to hold events Thursdays until the election, along with one Sunday from Seaford to Montauk.