Porn star Stephanie Clifford on Monday turned a tweet by President Donald Trump into a new Manhattan federal court lawsuit, accusing the president of defamation for mocking her claim that she was once threatened to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

“In making the statement, Mr. Trump used his national and international audience of millions of people to make a false factual statement to denigrate and attack Ms. Clifford,” said the suit. “Mr. Trump knew his statement was false or was made with reckless disregard for the truth or falsity of his statement.”

Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, contends that when she first began talking to a magazine about the alleged affair in 2011, she was threatened to “leave Trump alone” by a man in a parking lot in Las Vegas in the presence of her daughter.

She didn’t report the incident or go public until this month, when she released a sketch of the man who threatened her. In response, Trump tweeted, “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

The lawsuit, filed by Clifford lawyer Michael Avenatti, contends that Trump defamed her by essentially calling her a liar, and by suggesting that she accused a person of a nonexistent crime, which the lawsuit says would itself be a crime in New York.

Since few people knew about the proposed story in “In Touch” magazine, the suit said, it is “reasonable to infer” that the man who threatened Clifford was acting on behalf of Trump or his lawyer, and Trump knew his tweet was false.

“Alternately, if Mr. Trump in fact had no direct or indirect connection to the incident, then Mr. Trump necessarily acted in reckless disregard of the truth or falsity of his statement because he would have no way of knowing one way or the other as to whether the incident occurred,” it said.

Clifford is seeking more than $75,000 in damages for being exposed to “hatred, contempt, ridicule and shame,” and physical violence that has forced her to hire bodyguards.

Clifford was paid $130,000 in 2016 by Michael Cohen, Trump’s lawyer, to keep quiet about the alleged affair, a payment that has become one focus of a federal probe of Cohen for fraud-related offenses. Trump has denied an affair, and denied knowing about the payment.

The White House and lawyers for Trump had no immediate comment on the new defamation lawsuit.