A caravan of President Donald Trump’s supporters drove Sunday from Ronkonkoma to Manhattan to pray outside Trump Tower for his recovery from coronavirus.

Standing in the street in front of Trump Tower’s gilded doors, group leader Shawn Farash, 29, of West Babylon, wore a "Team Deplorable" T-shirt — a dig at Hillary Clinton’s 2016 statement that half of Trump supporters could be put in a "basket of deplorables" — and doffed a colonial-era hat.

"I’m not going to lead any prayer. I'm going to ask everybody to silently send the energy themselves," he said, adding: "This is a serious situation. The leader of the free world is sick. The leader of the free world has been under attack for four years. The leader of the free world needs the free world's support."

Trump, who tweeted early Friday that he and his wife caught the virus, had days earlier hosted a mask-less, indoor reception at the White House for his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Several attendees were also sickened.

In the caravan en route to the tower Sunday were Trump-themed flags hung from, or draped on, the vehicles. One truck, a "KEEP AMERICA GREAT" red-white-and-blue flag placed on the hood, bore a composite photograph of a grinning New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, wearing a Che Guevara T-shirt, holding up the decapitated head of Lady Liberty by her crown’s spikes.

Attendees wore shirts bearing "BENGHAZI," "TRUMP 2020," "KEEP AMERICA GREAT," and "45."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At the tower, Tony Pagano of Whitestone, Queens, walked in the street waving a cellphone, weaving between trucks and shouting: "No violence here! A peaceful, quiet rally! For our President!"

Asked by a news photographer, "What would you wish him if you could say something to make him feel better?" Pagano, in Trump-themed clothes, said: "He’s gonna get well soon. He’s gonna be back on top. And he will be our President again. Without a doubt."

The group returned East to attend a pro-cop "Back the Blue" rally in Hauppauge.

Farash had said on Friday that the caravan would move through Times Square onward to Gracie Mansion, but on Sunday said those plans were a ruse.

"I put that up there," he said, "so that you-know-who thinks we are doing that."

Friday, he said, the group was worried about the far-left movement Antifa, interfering with their event.