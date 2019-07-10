The Medford mother accused of killing her twin 2-year-old girls last month covered their mouths and their noses, a prosecutor said Wednesday morning as authorities unveiled upgraded charges in the case.

Tenia Campbell, 24, stood quietly at her arraignment in a Riverhead courtroom, where she was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder at her arraignment in Riverhead Wednesday morning. Her attorney, John Halverson of Patchogue, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro ordered Campbell to be held without bail and to stay on suicide watch. The judge also agreed with a defense attorney's request that Campbell undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Kerriann Kelly, chief of the homicide bureau for the Suffolk District Attorney's Office, told a judge that an autopsy showed the twins died of "manual asphyxia." Outside the courtroom, Kelly explained the twins were killed by having their mouths and noses covered.

Kelly said Campbell admitted to the killings. “I killed them," Kelly quoted Campbell as saying. "The kids are dead in the car. I killed them with my hands. I can’t kill myself, so someone is going to find me and I’m going to jail.”

Halverson said his client's defense will be mental disorder.

"This is a horrific tragedy," he said outside the courtroom, pointing to what he called her long history of mental disorder. "Regarding her family, her family is supportive. Obviously, they are devastated, heartbroken and angry."

Kelly said the prosecution will also seek a separate psychiatric evaluation.

She said she does not see it as a case that would result in an insanity plea. “I think the facts will bear out a woman who knew what she was doing and why she was doing it.”

Authorities said Campbell, 24, killed her twin 2-year-old girls on June 28 following a desperate Medford-to-Montauk search after a 911 caller reported her daughter was threatening to end her life and her children's.

East Hampton Town police found Campbell at the entrance of Montauk County Park's Third House Nature Center and tried to resuscitate her two girls, Jasmine and Jaida Campbell, authorities said. But the toddlers were in cardiac arrest inside Campbell's vehicle and were pronounced dead at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, authorities said.

Police said the massive search started when a woman called 911 about 2:30 p.m. and told the operator that her daughter was suicidal and intended to kill the twins. Authorities did not know where Campbell was and officers from various agencies joined Suffolk police in searching across the county. New York State Police, Suffolk County Park Rangers, Southampton Town police and the East Hampton Town police joined in the search, officials said.

At 4:05 p.m., East Hampton police located what appeared to be a minivan at the Montauk park. Investigators could be seen next to the vehicle, along with medical equipment.

Her mother, Vanessa McQueen, 48, told police her daughter had a history of mental illness and that shehad been acting irrationally in the days leading up to the killings.

Authorities, and McQueen's statement to police, painted a picture of a distraught mother spiraling out of control in the days and hours leading up to the tragic slayings — and a desperate Medford-to-Montauk search by police to find Campbell, Jasmine and Jaida in time.

“All Tenia would say was that it’s too late. I killed my babies and now I have to be with them,” said McQueen, of Mastic Beach, according to the court records. “At one point, she said she was going to find the ocean and walk into it and drown so she could be with her babies in heaven.”

During the conversation, Campbell told her mother she had killed the twins "with my bare hands," McQueen said in her police statement.

Campbell was originially charged with two counts of second-degree murder. She pleaded not guilty on June 28 in East Hampton Town Justice Court and was ordered held without bail.

"It's a horrific tragedy," Campbell's defense attorney, John Halverson of Patchogue, said at the time. "Obviously we are looking into my client's mental state. The act, or alleged act, speaks for itself. A mother hurting her own children is unfathomable."

Photos on Campbell’s Facebook page show her daughters celebrating their first birthday in April 2018, dressed in matching pink and purple tutus and sucking on lollipops. They are surrounded by multicolored balloons.

In that post, Campbell writes that her children “have managed to stress me out to maximum capacity and still make me extremely happy. Such a blessing and a headache it is to have twins. I love you girls till the death of me.”

McQueen told police that her daughter, a home health care aide, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teen and had been battling depression her entire life, had been having a difficult week.

“She has been acting very irrationally and angry," McQueen told detectives. "I tried to convince her to take a break from the kids and let me have them so she could recharge herself but she always says she can handle it.”