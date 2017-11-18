TODAY'S PAPER
Two men charged with DWI after crash injures passenger, cops say

A 2006 Nissan being driven north on Bellmore Avenue near Marion Street in Bellmore crashed into a parked 2002 Chevrolet around 4:32 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, authorities said. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Deon J. Hampton  deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Two men were charged with driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Bellmore that seriously injured a passenger, Nassau County police said.

Authorities said Vincent D. Milo, 27, of Massapequa, was driving north on Bellmore Avenue in a 2006 Nissan around 4:32 a.m. with a 25-year-old front-seat passenger when he struck a parked 2002 Chevrolet near Marion Street.

Andrew Ball, 30, of Salem, New York, had been following in a 2017 Volkswagen and stopped to offer help, police said. Officers said the two men know each other.

Police said both defendants were determined to have been driving under the influence.

The unidentified female passenger was taken to a hospital with a severe head injury and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Milo, who was treated for facial lacerations, will be arraigned when medically cleared, police said. He was later charged with reckless endangerment, vehicular assault and second-degree assault.

Ball, who has a prior DWI conviction, is also facing charges for allegedly being in possession of cocaine and marijuana, police said. He will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday.

