Soon-to-be-mom Wendy Campos-Vasquez of Valley Stream had been induced Sunday at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre, but by "TWOsday" afternoon it was time for a cesarean section.

At 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22 — a numerical rarity on the calendar otherwise known as Tuesday — Logan Jowill Coreas Vasquez, 7 lbs., 14 oz., came into this world.

Mercy celebrated "a TWOriffic TWOsday," as a hospital news release put it, not just for Logan but also for fraternal twins born at 9:20 a.m. and 9:22 a.m.

When Logan was delivered, nurses were also ready to celebrate.

"Oh, the excitement!" nurse Chavonne Blount recalled Wednesday. "We were watching the clock, and we were waiting for the baby to yell, and the baby did yell. [At] 2:22 — the baby's out. We were so excited, we started applauding and doing a happy dance."

The timing of Logan’s birth was serendipity, according to Alida Almonte-Giannini, a spokeswoman for Mercy and St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage. Both are run by Catholic Health.

"It was a coincidence," she said, adding, "It wasn’t something that was planned."

Kristen Voight, a nurse and assistant manager in labor delivery, recalled being in the operating room: "We were in the O.R. and we were like, 'oh my gosh it's 2:22 on 2/22/22.' "

Each new year brings an unofficial race to give birth to the first new baby, just after midnight. The 2/22/22 at 2:22 (p.m. or a.m.) baby race brought a new bench mark that won’t be met until March 3, 2033 at 3:33 a.m.

In Burlington, North Carolina, there was Judah Grace, born at 2:22 a.m. (in Delivery Room #2!), and in Chicago, a baby named Mia was born at 2:22 p.m. Central Standard Time to Samantha Perez and Ramiro Nunez.

On Wednesday, Logan’s mom, Wendy Campos-Vasquez, 28, and dad, Mercedes Manuel Coreas, 26, doted over their first child, giving him kisses as Wendy cradled the baby in her arms.

"So happy. So excited. It’s beautiful," she said, calling the palindrome date and time of the birth "special."

Hours before, fraternal twins Renee and Nevaeh Warren of Far Rockaway, Queens, checked in within 2 minutes of each other, both weighing about 4 lbs., at 33 weeks.

The girls are in the neonatal intensive care unit "as they were born early and doing great," the release said.

Another twist: Those twins are themselves sisters to twins born to their mom — 19 years earlier.