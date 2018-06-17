Thousands of fans headed into Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Sunday, some celebrating Father’s Day by taking their children and grandchildren to their first Majors tournament, all in hopes of witnessing a champion named at the 118th U.S. Open.

Many also commented on the toughness of the course and wondered if the winning player would finish at or under par. Four golfers were in a four-way tie for first place at three over par on Saturday evening.

Mike Branich, 65, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, said he was most looking forward to seeing a birdie.

“From anyone,” added his son-in-law, Mike Keefe. The men, who also attended the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, brought Keefe’s 8-year-old son, Logan, to the event to witness his first Majors. The trio enjoyed a round of golf at Bethpage Black, the site of the 2009 U.S. Open, the previous night.

Still, fans were smiling under a cloudless sky, wearing “Happy Father’s Day” pins and loading up on souvenirs in the merchandise tent while taking a break from the bright sun.

“I want to see how tough the golf course is,” said Sandy Mendelsohn, 75, of Boynton Beach, Florida, who was shopping with grandson Max Goldfarb, 20, a student at the University of Wisconsin. “The winner should be at par.”