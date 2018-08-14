Long Island taxi regulators are expecting more Uber and Lyft drivers now that New York City has temporarily capped its number of ride-hail licenses.

Mayor Bill de Blasio signed legislation Tuesday that puts a 12-month moratorium on the number of ride-hail drivers so the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission can study the impact of the car services on traffic congestion and the traditional cab industry.

Both Nassau and Suffolk officials said it stands to reason that the city crackdown, which is the first in the nation, could bring more app-hailing drivers to the Island.

“If you can’t drive in New York City, and you can drive in Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, without regulation, I would think that other drivers would seek to come out here to make the money they can’t make in the city,” said James Andrews, who heads Suffolk's Taxi and Limousine Commission as the county's director of consumer affairs.

Andrews predicted that the increase in the number of drivers could be especially large during the summer.

Nassau's taxi and limousine chief pointed out app-hailing drivers registered in the city can't pick up passengers on the Island unless they are going into the city, but the drivers can move their operations if they don't have taxi license plates.

"They can easily take their straight-plate vehicles to neighboring jurisdictions and operate legally under state law,” said Gregory A. May, also Nassau’s commissioner of consumer affairs.

Regardless of whether there is an uptick in drivers, the counties can't regulate the number because of a state law that allows only the city to regulate ride-hailing app services.

Roshon Martin of Jamaica, Queens, is an Uber driver who is already operating on Long Island for the reason that May cited: He's dealing with much less bureaucratic red tape. Unlike if he drove in the city, Martin doesn't have to have a hack license or re-register his car with special license plates.

“I don't have to deal with that headache at all,” said Martin, 48, a retired Postal Service employee who also works at a Rockville Centre seafood restaurant.

Under the moratorium, the number of ride-hail drivers in the city is expected to shrink since a least a fourth of them leave every year anyway, Lyft has said.

Uber — transportation experts describe the ride-hail app as the most popular in the United States — sees fewer of its cars on city streets, but doesn't expect the drop to translate to an increase on the Island, said Josh Gold, a company spokesman. Lyft didn't respond to a request for comment about the Island.

Ultimately, demand will determine how many ride-hail drivers transfer their operations to the Island, said Sarah M. Kaufman, assistant director at New York University's Rudin Center for Transportation.

“Of course, the supply can only meet the demand, and if there isn’t such a demand in Long Island for Uber, then there won’t be such a need for drivers,” she said.

Besides limiting the growth of drivers, the new city legislation calls for a minimum wage for drivers.

Even without a minimum wage, driving in the city pays better even for drivers who live on the Island, said Inder Parmar, 55, who lives in New Hyde Park, but drives in the city.

A high-end Uber ride in the city pays the driver $2.52 a mile; the same ride on the Island pays $1.08 a mile. The Uber SUV service pays $2.90 in the city and $1.18 on the Island, he said.

“I live on Long Island, but I don’t work in Long Island because the price is so low,” Parmar said.

Many app-hailing drivers in the city are pushing for the city to extend another pay rule that would compensate them for return trips from the Island and beyond that can take hours.

“Drivers go out, take passengers from New York City to the Hamptons, Long Island, anywhere, they come back empty," said Sohail Rana, 50, of Franklin Square, who drives for Uber and Lyft. "If you go to the Hamptons, it’s like three hours coming back."