As Long Islanders woke to the news that Russia had launched a broad attack on Ukraine Thursday, hitting cities and military bases with shelling or airstrikes, local Ukrainians feared for their loved ones' safety and struggled to gather information about what was happening.

"I don’t even know what to say really. It’s been a terrible night," said Natalka Michaliszyn, principal of the School of Ukrainian Studies and Religion in Uniondale. "The worry, the shock, the prayers, it’s absolutely a nightmare. I have a pit in my stomach and this nervous, worried energy that won’t stop. I’m trying to get in touch with family and friends."

Michaliszyn said that Ukrainian churches planned to hold Masses throughout the day Thursday.

"Prayers and peaceful protests, that’s all we can do from here right now," said Michaliszyn.

Thursday morning, Father Wasyl Hrynkiw, pastor of St. Vladimir the Great Ukrainian Catholic Church in Hempstead, was rushing to his parish on Front Street to pray at morning Mass.

"I think that Russia, always historically, tried to invade and control all the countries surrounding her, that’s all — surrounding Russia," Hrynkiw, a native of the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, said. "And Putin is the, maybe, a second Stalin, like, aggressor and dictator."

Hrynkiw, who estimated there are thousands of Long Islanders of Ukrainian descent, said he called his sister Olga Ketsman, who lives in the western part of the country, to check on her, her children and granddaughter.

Oleh N. Dekajlo, legal counsel and president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America’s Long Island chapter, has also been reaching out to loved ones to find out what was happening in Ukraine.

"There’s a lack of information. We know that there’s been what is reported as some airstrikes in certain cities. But how long ago? When did that happen? There’s very little information coming out of those cities," said Dekajlo, who has a second cousin who works in Kyiv as a federal prosecutor, adding: "Are there land troops in Ukraine? We don’t know."

Dekajlo, of East Meadow, has been supplementing first-hand accounts by watching television reports showing nighttime attacks, together with Skyping.

"All night and all morning, I’ve been doing texting and messenger-ing and doing these video calls with relatives and people that we know in Ukraine," he said.

He noted that his mother-in-law has been visiting Long Island for about a month, and on Thursday morning, got notification that her scheduled flight back home had been canceled, leaving her apart from her husband and clothing boutique business outside of Mykolaiv, a city near the Black Sea in the southern part of the country.

"They’re going to be geographically separated because of what’s going on," Dekajlo said.

Roman Lewkowicz, the artistic director of Mriya Dance in Uniondale, said Long Islanders of Ukrainian ancestry are "doing the best they can."

"They have grave concerns for the future of the country and their families," she said. Lewkowicz has been unable to reach all her family.

"I have only been in contact with family in western Ukraine," Lewkowicz said. "I have not found my family in eastern Ukraine."