AG James: Consumers beware of price gouging, cyberattacks due to Ukraine conflict

Consumers in New York should watch out for the potential impact of Ukraine conflict "on their wallets and their cybersecurity," state Attorney General Letitia James warned Thursday.

James said Thursday that businesses and consumers should be cautious of about price gouging of fuel, along with other goods and services, due to the Russian invasion.

"As the devastating conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate, New Yorkers must be prepared for potential impacts of the conflict on their wallets and their cybersecurity," James said in a news release. "Both consumers and businesses should take the necessary precautions to address the ongoing risks. I encourage anyone who has experienced issues concerning the price gouging of fuel or threats to cybersecurity to contact my office."

On Long Island, the average price of gas price is $3.91 as of Thursday night, according to the AAA Northeast website. This is up from $3.49 a month ago, AAA Northeast reported.

Officials from the state Attorney General's Office ask New Yorkers to buy as much fuel as needed but not to stock up for fear of a shortage. State law bars fuel sellers from "charging unconscionably excessive prices during an abnormal market disruption, including disruptions caused by world conflicts," the AG’s office said in a news release Thursday.

If consumers suspect price gouging, the AG's office said to report specific increased prices, the date, type of fuel sold and location.

For businesses and consumers to protect themselves from cybersecurity attacks, the state AG’s office recommends, among other steps, using bot detection systems, and implementing antivirus software and technical safeguards to filter emails.

James recommends consumers use a password manager to track passwords, enable two-factor authentication and watch out for online scams. Additionally, James said people should check their online accounts regularly for "unauthorized activity" and run antivirus software.

Cyberattacks are familiar to the state, as James in January announced her office identified more than 1 million online accounts compromised in credential stuffing cyberattacks on 17 well-known companies.

For additional information, call 800-771-7755 or file a complaint online.