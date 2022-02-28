LI groups supporting Ukraine during Russian invasion seek donations
Long Islanders are coming together to collect donations to help the people of Ukraine with basic supplies and clothing during Russia's invasion.
Nassau Legis. Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury), who is hosting a community drive Thursday, said the invasion has "created a need for emergency assistance to surrounding areas accepting refugees. It is critical that members of the Long Island community do our part in donating what we can to aid vulnerable people in this pivotal point in history."
Since letting Lindenhurst residents know through social media how they can donate at her local church, organizer Suzie Bolger said she has been overwhelmed by the support.
"Everybody is trying to organize and clean out their closest," Bolger said. "I’ve seen the community give back so many times. This all fell into place."
Since the invasion, refugees from Ukraine have fled toward the borders of Hungary, Romanian, Slovakia.
The United Nations Refugee Agency said on Twitter Monday that more than 500,000 refugees have left and in Kyiv, residents including children have sought shelter from their homes, going underground into subway stations.
Below is a list of organizations accepting donations to help.
- Lafazan's community supply drive is being done in partnership with the Woodbury Jewish Center on 200 Southwoods Road in Woodbury on Thursday. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., clothing and personal supplies will be accepted as well as household items.
- St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church at 820 Pond View Rd in Riverhead is accepting clothing and medical supplies that can be dropped off at the Parish Rectory on Pond View Road, according to its website. The church is also accepting cash and checks. The checks should be made out to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Center and should indicate "Support of Ukraine."
- In Lindenhurst, The Holy Family Ukrainian Catholic Church at 225 N. 4th St. is accepting clothing starting Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. Clothing can be new and or gently used. For more information email holyfamilyukrainiancathchurch@gmail.com
- First aid equipment is being accepted at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Parish Center at 226 Uniondale Ave. in Uniondale, said the Rev. Wasyl Hrynkiw of St. Vladimir The Great in Hempstead.