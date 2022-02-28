LI groups supporting Ukraine during Russian invasion seek donations

Long Islanders are coming together to collect donations to help the people of Ukraine with basic supplies and clothing during Russia's invasion.

Nassau Legis. Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury), who is hosting a community drive Thursday, said the invasion has "created a need for emergency assistance to surrounding areas accepting refugees. It is critical that members of the Long Island community do our part in donating what we can to aid vulnerable people in this pivotal point in history."

Since letting Lindenhurst residents know through social media how they can donate at her local church, organizer Suzie Bolger said she has been overwhelmed by the support.

"Everybody is trying to organize and clean out their closest," Bolger said. "I’ve seen the community give back so many times. This all fell into place."

Since the invasion, refugees from Ukraine have fled toward the borders of Hungary, Romanian, Slovakia.

The United Nations Refugee Agency said on Twitter Monday that more than 500,000 refugees have left and in Kyiv, residents including children have sought shelter from their homes, going underground into subway stations.

Below is a list of organizations accepting donations to help.