Fears that Russia will invade Ukraine have sparked a mix of patriotism and resolve among leaders of Long Island's Ukrainian community, but also of hope a path exists to avoid war.

In fact, said Great Neck financial consultant Volodymyr Tsyalkovsky, history tells him that a land war between the bordering countries is far from inevitable.

"I refuse to accept the idea that Russia would do something of that scale to their neighbor that historically they have the tightest relationship with," said Tsyalkovsky, who was born in Ukraine and came to the United States 15 years ago. " … I believe there is a way to diplomatically solve the situation. But in case there is a full-fledged invasion, a lot of people will be on the move. And obviously that would be catastrophic for the country."

Hopes of peace from Tsyalkovsky and others in the region's Ukrainian community — some of whom emigrated to Long Island over the past two decades — are pinned largely on concerns for family members there, and how a bloody conflict could upend their lives and the country.

"If a full-fledged invasion plays out there will be no safe zone," said Tsyalkovsky, who is a community liaison with Ukranian Americans of Long Island, a Uniondale group that shares resources about Ukranian religious activities, culture, athletics and education.

Tsyalkovsky's family lives in the western portion of Ukraine — which has more pro-democracy roots — while Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces have gathered to the north in Belarus, on the Russian border to the east and in Crimea to the south.

Despite more than 100,000 heavily armed troops in position, Putin has said there are no plans to invade. Biden Administration national security officials believe Russia could invade "any day."

In 2014, after the ousting of Ukraine's Moscow-friendly leader Viktor Yanukovych, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine. That move prompted a conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists, leading to more than 14,000 deaths, officials said.

Moscow has used the threat of invasion to pressure the United States to guarantee that Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, will not join NATO, a Western defensive alliance of 30 countries.

"We are categorically against any further NATO’s expansion eastward because it poses a threat to us," Putin said this week. "It’s not us who’s advancing to NATO, it’s NATO coming to us and so it’s illogical to talk about Russia’s aggressive behavior."

On Monday, President Joe Biden said the Nord Stream 1 Russia-to-Germany pipeline would be blocked if Putin's tanks and troops cross the Ukrainian border again.

"We will bring an end to it," Biden said of the pipeline.

The administration has made clear there is no plan to send U.S. troops to Ukraine to fight Russian forces.

Oleh Dekajlo, a lawyer from East Meadow and the Long Island chapter president of the Ukranian Congress Committee of America, a national advocacy and lobbying organization, said "while everyone is concerned" about Putin's actions, he doubts Russia will launch a full-scale assault on Ukraine.

"Putin is realizing that, more than ever, the world's eyes are on what his next step is," Dekajlo said. "Putin is enjoying the attention and will take steps to extract some sort of benefit for himself such as the lifting of sanctions or the pipeline. He wants to dictate to NATO and the U.S. if Ukraine can join or not."

Dekajlo has second cousins and much of his wife's family still in Ukraine although he was born and raised in the United States.

He said the Biden Administration must "stand in solidarity with Ukraine. I know it would be a lot to ask for direct military assistance. But ... [Biden] must stand up to Putin and say what he's doing is unacceptable."

The Rev. Wasyl Hrynkiw, pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Hempstead, warned that war would end with no winners. Hrynkiw grew up in Ukraine, moving to the United States in 1992. His mother, sister and extended family live there, near the Polish border.

"The spirit of our Ukrainian soldiers are ready to fight until the death," Hrynkiw said. "It could be war. There will be killings. Russians will die and Ukrainians will die. But the Ukrainians will die for their land and the Russians will die for no reason."