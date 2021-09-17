The annual United Nations General Assembly returns next week to New York City after being absent last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back with it a major security operation and an East Side traffic nightmare, city officials said Friday.

Some low level diplomatic meetings have already been under way at the UN in preparation for the arrival of world leaders beginning Monday. President Biden is expected to address the General Assembly on Tuesday.

The NYPD will have its usual layered approach to security in place to help guard the leaders and foreign ministers from 132 nations, a number that is less than past meetings were up to 200 countries attended.

In addition to city police, officials from the U.S. Secret Service, the lead agency handling security, and the diplomatic security service of the U.S. Department of State will be involved.

"We know there are no credible specific threats, we have said that a number of times," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller at news briefing on security preparations. "We are always going into them [meetings] with a layered approach that there will be unknown threats, due to the international symbolism of the event, the amount of media coverage and the attention around it."

Miller noted that diplomatic officials from Afghanistan, either the government in exile or the new Taliban regime, will be present. "There is not seat for them at the United Nations, given their current status," Miller said of the Taliban.

Miller, who overseas NYPD intelligence and media operations, said with dozens of world leaders attending, some are considered "high" [security] threats, some of whom will be the object of over 30 protests already on police radar.

Miller recalled that in 2016 the Chelsea bombing took place, the work of lone actor [TJ] he is currently serving a life prison term.

"Putting that all together, you will see a lot of security, you will see a lot of motorcades, you are going to see a lot of street closures.

There is going to be a lot of traffic as well, with street closures planned for a several block area around the UN headquarters.

"Starting, Monday, September 20, from 6:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. there will be multiple street closures and checkpoints around the UN area," said NYPD chief Kim Royster, an area that will encompass First Avenue to Fifth Avenue.

"We are asking the public if you have to be in that area to take alternate routes of traffic," said Royster, chief of transportation, adding that deliveries in the area should be scheduled if possible outside the traffic closure period.