Uniondale man charged in robbery of two women

Police said Kshon Ricks, 18, was one of two men who robbed two women on a street in Uniondale Wednesday night. He didn't get far.

Now, Ricks is under arrest, charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery, as well as false personation and fourth-degree and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana. He was to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Nassau County police said Ricks and an accomplice approached the two women at 10:15 p.m. on Nassau Road near Avenue B in Uniondale.

Police said Ricks lifted his sweatshirt and "placed his hand underneath as if he had a gun." Police said Ricks then robbed the women of a wallet containing a Social Security card, a driver's license, a credit card, a bank card and an iPod. Ricks and his accomplice then fled.

The victims ran to a house and called 911, and Ricks was caught not long afterward, police said.

Police are still searching for the accomplice.