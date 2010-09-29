Upcoming meetings in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD

Unless specified, meetings are at Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion, Town Hall Plaza, 1 Washington St.

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Board meeting, 7 p.m. Oct. 12, 60 Jerusalem Ave., Uniondale

TOWN BOARD

10:30 a.m. Tuesday

ZONING BOARD

9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday. Items on 9:30 a.m. agenda are

Uniondale: Marie Evie Josma seeks a variance for mother/daughter residence (second kitchen); maintain shed higher than permitted and exceeding horizontal maximum at 646 Terrell Place.

Woodmere: Steven and Jill Rubin seek variance to construct two-story addition to dwelling at 666 Emmerson St.

Wantagh: George and Christina Zito seek variance to construct a garage attached to dwelling; maintain 6-foot-high fence and 8-foot-high living fence at 1670 Cornelius Ave.

ATLANTIC BEACH

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

7:45 p.m. Oct. 12, Village Hall,

65 The Plaza

ATLANTIC BEACH

ZONING BOARD

8 p.m. Oct. 21, Village Hall,

CEDARHURST

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD

9:30 a.m. Oct. 20, Village Hall, 200 Cedarhurst Ave.

FLORAL PARK

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Tuesday, Village Hall, 1 Floral Blvd.

ISLAND PARK BOARD

OF TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Oct. 21, Village Hall 127 Long Beach Rd.

MALVERNE

ARCHITECTURAL

REVIEW BOARD

7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Village Hall, 99 Church St.

MALVERNE BOARD

OF TRUSTEES

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Village Hall, 99 Church St.

MALVERNE

ZONING BOARD

7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Village Hall, 99 Church St.

CITY OF LONG BEACH

City Council

7 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall, 1 West Chester St.

Compiled by Diane Daniels