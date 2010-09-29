Upcoming meetings in Hempstead
HEMPSTEAD
Unless specified, meetings are at Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion, Town Hall Plaza, 1 Washington St.
HOUSING AUTHORITY
Board meeting, 7 p.m. Oct. 12, 60 Jerusalem Ave., Uniondale
TOWN BOARD
10:30 a.m. Tuesday
ZONING BOARD
9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday. Items on 9:30 a.m. agenda are
Uniondale: Marie Evie Josma seeks a variance for mother/daughter residence (second kitchen); maintain shed higher than permitted and exceeding horizontal maximum at 646 Terrell Place.
Woodmere: Steven and Jill Rubin seek variance to construct two-story addition to dwelling at 666 Emmerson St.
Wantagh: George and Christina Zito seek variance to construct a garage attached to dwelling; maintain 6-foot-high fence and 8-foot-high living fence at 1670 Cornelius Ave.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
7:45 p.m. Oct. 12, Village Hall,
65 The Plaza
ZONING BOARD
8 p.m. Oct. 21, Village Hall,
ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD
9:30 a.m. Oct. 20, Village Hall, 200 Cedarhurst Ave.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
8 p.m. Tuesday, Village Hall, 1 Floral Blvd.
ISLAND PARK BOARD
OF TRUSTEES
8 p.m. Oct. 21, Village Hall 127 Long Beach Rd.
ARCHITECTURAL
REVIEW BOARD
7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Village Hall, 99 Church St.
MALVERNE BOARD
OF TRUSTEES
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Village Hall, 99 Church St.
ZONING BOARD
7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Village Hall, 99 Church St.
CITY OF LONG BEACH
City Council
7 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall, 1 West Chester St.
