Long Island

Upcoming reunions: schools, other events

Have a reunion planned and you'd like to

Have a reunion planned and you'd like to get the word out? Contact Darlene Gein at Newsday at 631-843-2076 or darlene.gein@newsday.com.

By DARLENE GEIN darlene.gein@newsday.com
Print

H. FRANK CAREY H.S. '84. A 30-year reunion is Nov. 22 at Plattduetsche Park Restaurant. Email hfrankcarey1984@gmail.com to reserve.

ALL SAINTS COMMERCIAL H.S. '64. Looking for graduates to plan a 50-year reunion. Email carolhart1947@gmail.com.

CONNETQUOT H.S. '64-'67. A reunion is planned. Call Leslie ('64) at 914-271-3168; Frank ('65) at 631-835-2579; Joann ('66) at 631-589-1398; or Steve ('67) at 631-472-9302.

NEW UTRECHT H.S. A centennial reunion is in 2015. Visit nuhs2015.org. Call Norman Ringle, librarian, at 718-232-2500, ext. 1532 or 1533. Email bookme1957@aol.com.

DOMINICAN COMMERCIAL H.S. '65. A 50-year reunion is being planned. Email Linda Roberti Leisen at lmleisen@optonline.net.

ST. BRENDAN H.S. '66 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is being planned. Looking for classmates. Email St.BrendanClass66Reunion@gmail.com.

EAST ROCKAWAY H.S. '64. A 50-year reunion is April 18, 2015. Email mrcorbin46@verizon.net.

BISHOP MCDONNELL H.S. '40, '45, '50, '55, '60, '65, '70. A reunion is 12:30-5 p.m. April 25, 2015, at Gargiulo’s, 2911 W. 15th St., $90 a person. Mass celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Solace. Classes from the ’30s, 40’s and early ’50s are welcome. Call Rita Maloney at 718-857-2700 ext. 2253 or Joan Cramer at ext. 2250.

JAMES MADISON H.S. '65 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is April 25, 2015, at the Hilton Newark Airport, Elizabeth, N.J. Call Ellen Weinstein Goldberg at 516-221-4098.

BUSHWICK H.S. '58, '59. A reunion is May 23, 2015, at the Waterfront Hotel, The Villages, Florida. Call Josephine Russo at 201-803-1526 or email jojo8740@live.com.

DOMINICAN COMMERCIAL HIGH SCHOOL '65. A 50-year reunion is 1-5 p.m. June 14 at City Cellar, 1080 Corporate Drive, Westbury. Email Linda Roberti Leisen at lmleisen@optonline.net.

HICKSVILLE H.S. '65. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 2-3, 2015, at Plainview Holiday Inn. Call Elin Fischman Lawrence at 860-643-4560 or email elawrlaw@sbcglobal.net.

