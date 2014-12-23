Upcoming reunions: schools, other events

THE LONG BEACH LIONS CLUB. A 32nd annual Long Beach/Florida reunion is Jan. 18 at Burt & Max's Restaurant at the Delray Marketplace, 9089 West Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, Florida (west of the Florida Turnpike). Call Billy Romm at 516-889-6311.

ST. BRENDAN HIGH SCHOOL '66 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is being planned. Looking for classmates. Email st.brendanhsclass66reunion@gmail.com.

EAST ROCKAWAY H.S. '64. A 50-year reunion is April 18, 2015. Email mrcorbin46@verizon.net.

BISHOP MCDONNELL HIGH SCHOOL '40, '45, '50, '55, '60, '65, '70. A reunion is 12:30-5 p.m. April 25 at Gargiulo's, 2911 W. 15th St., Brooklyn, $90 a person. Mass celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Solace. Classes from the '30s, '40s and early '50s are welcome. Call Rita Maloney at 718-857-2700 ext. 2253 or Joan Cramer at ext. 2250.

JAMES MADISON HIGH SCHOOL '65 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is April 25, 2015, at the Hilton Newark Airport, Elizabeth, N.J. Call Ellen Weinstein Goldberg at 516-221-4098.

PLAINEDGE HIGH SCHOOL (NORTH MASSAPEQUA) '65. A reunion is April 25, 2015. Call Jackie Latona at 815-901-0792 or email jackieoneill@aol.com.

LAFAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL '65. A 50-year reunion is June 7, 2015, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Staten Island. Email tobyg804@aol.com or call 516-791-8860.

DOMINICAN COMMERCIAL H.S. '65. A 50-year reunion is 1-5 p.m. June 14, 2015, at City Cellar, 1080 Corporate Dr., Westbury. Email Linda Roberti Leisen at lmleisen@optonline.net.

WEST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL '75. a 40-year reunion is Aug. 7. Visit www.wihsreunion75.myevent.com for more information.

HICKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL '65. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 2-3, 2015, at Plainview Holiday Inn. Call Elin Fischman Lawrence at 860-643-4560 or email elawrlaw@sbcglobal.net.

EAST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL ’65. A 50-year class reunion is Sept. 19, 2015, at Shandon Court in East Islip. Call Susan (Menell) Heppeler at 631-909-3482 or email susa47@optonline.net.

BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL '65. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 24, 2015, at Riccardo's in Astoria. Contact Mary (Duffy) Hearon at 210-391-5285 or email Mary_Hearon@yahoo.com for information.