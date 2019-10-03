TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
Long Island

Long Islanders serving their country in the U.S. Navy

Print

Meet some of the Long Islanders serving America as members of the United States armed forces across the world.

Daniel Concolino, from Farmingdale, has his chief
Photo Credit: U.S. Navy/U.S. Navy

Daniel Concolino, from Farmingdale,  has his chief petty officer combination cover placed on his head during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Station Mayport. Concolino is a Plainedge High School graduate who serves as a master-at-arms with Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron Two.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Meguin, a 2015
Photo Credit: U.S. Navy

Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Meguin, a 2015 Copiague High School graduate, is a member of naval construction battalion center located in Gulfport, Mississippi. Meguin is serving as a Navy utilitiesman.

Charles Leser, Babylon

Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Leser, who grew
Photo Credit: U.S. Navy

Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Leser, who grew up in Babylon and graduated from Babylon High School in 2008, works as a Navy machinist's mate (nuclear) serving aboard USS Cheyenne, one of the world's most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. He is stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Hospitalman Gage Finn, a 2017 West Babylon High
Photo Credit: U.S. Navy

Hospitalman Gage Finn, a 2017 West Babylon High School graduateserves as a Navy corpsman within the U.S. Pacific Fleet area of operations and is stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

Patrick Hunt, Copiague

Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Hunt, a 2009
Photo Credit: U.S. Navy

Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Hunt, a 2009 Holy Trinity High School graduate from Copiague, serves as a Navy electronic tsechnician within the U.S. Pacific Fleet area of operations. The U.S. Pacific Fleet is the world's largest fleet command, encompassing 100 million square miles, nearly half the Earth's surface, from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the United States into the Indian Ocean.

 

Sean Hiller, Selden

Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Hiller, a 2009

Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Hiller, a 2009 Centereach High School graduate from Selden, is a master-at-arms serving at Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. A Navy master-at-arms is responsible for investigating misdemeanor and felony crimes equivalent to a police officer. 

 

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Former Hempstead Village Trustee Perry Pettus at the Judge rebukes Pettus for claiming innocence after guilty plea
The Nassau County jail in East Meadow in Authorities investigate Nassau jail death, officials say
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen and Town Clerk Sylvia Hempstead supervisor proposes restrictions for department heads
Brookhaven Town has torn down hundreds of zombie Brookhaven creates registry for mortgages in default
Scene of shooting at the Port Jefferson Liquors Cops: Man swinging samurai sword shot dead by store employee
An aerial view of Nadia Court in Smithtown, Proposal: Smithtown couple would keep gazebo in land swap
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search