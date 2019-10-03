Long Islanders serving their country

Meet some of the Long Islanders serving America as members of the United States armed forces across the world.

Daniel Concolino, from Farmingdale, has his chief petty officer combination cover placed on his head during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Station Mayport. Concolino is a Plainedge High School graduate who serves as a master-at-arms with Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron Two.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Meguin, a 2015 Copiague High School graduate, is a member of naval construction battalion center located in Gulfport, Mississippi. Meguin is serving as a Navy utilitiesman.

Charles Leser, Babylon Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Leser, who grew up in Babylon and graduated from Babylon High School in 2008, works as a Navy machinist's mate (nuclear) serving aboard USS Cheyenne, one of the world's most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. He is stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Hospitalman Gage Finn, a 2017 West Babylon High School graduateserves as a Navy corpsman within the U.S. Pacific Fleet area of operations and is stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

Patrick Hunt, Copiague Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Hunt, a 2009 Holy Trinity High School graduate from Copiague, serves as a Navy electronic tsechnician within the U.S. Pacific Fleet area of operations. The U.S. Pacific Fleet is the world's largest fleet command, encompassing 100 million square miles, nearly half the Earth's surface, from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the United States into the Indian Ocean.