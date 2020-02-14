Pooches pledge to live happily fur-ever after

And they called it puppy love.

Love was in the air on Valentine’s Day for three sets of dogs who tied the knot in a special ceremony in Hauppauge, with the pooches pledging to love, honor and share a lifetime of kisses with each other — fur-ever long as they both shall live.

"They kiss all the time so that’s nothing new," said Maria Trommer of Lake Grove, the mother of the "bride," who walked her rescue dog Khaleesi down the aisle to marry Trooper, a Labrador/lacy mix. The ceremony was officiated by State Sen. Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood).

Khaleesi and Trooper met at PetSmart last year and have been inseparable ever since, according to the bride and groom's parents.

The event was organized to raise awareness about local animal shelters and to encourage residents to adopt rescue dogs, ideally in pairs.

"It's Valentine’s Day and what better way to do it then marrying two dogs," said Sean Acosta, who helped organize the event for the Suffolk SPCA.

The canine couples came dressed in mini gowns and tuxedos and dined on wedding cake.

Cody, a petite Shih Tzu, tied the knot with Nico, a bashful Maltese.

And then there was Freddy and Frankie, a pair of male Chihuahuas who pledged to forever hide their bones in the yard together.

"Love comes in all different forms, all different sexual orientations, all different genders and our dogs are no different," said David Kilmnick, president and chief executive of the LGBT Network. "To see Frankie and Freddy … married here today, along with their companions, was really a special event."

And they lived happily fur-ever after.