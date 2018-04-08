A Valley Stream teenager has been charged in connection with the armed robbery of a restaurant deliveryman Saturday night in the village, Nassau County police said.

There were no injuries.

According to detectives, the male victim, 25, works for a local Chinese restaurant and was making a delivery near Washington Avenue and Lyon Street when Joseph Kamari, 16, of North Central Avenue, approached him.

Police said Kamari displayed a handgun, reached into the victim’s jacket pocket, removed a small zippered bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

A subsequent investigation led to Kamari’s arrest.

Kamari is charged with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is scheduled for arraignment on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.