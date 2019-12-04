TODAY'S PAPER
Firefighter hurt as residents flee Valley Stream house fire, officials say

Firefighters at the scene early Wednesday morning in Valley Stream. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Seven residents, including three children, were able to escape an early morning fire that damaged a two-family home in Valley Stream Wednesday, Nassau County fire officials said. One firefighter was hospitalized with what an official described as minor burns.

The fire at the home on South Corona Avenue, near the intersection with West Jamaica Avenue, was reported in a 911 call at 5:26 a.m., Nassau County police said.

Firefighters from nine Nassau departments responded to the scene and found smoke and fire coming from the basement.

Nassau Fire Marshal's Office Fire Investigations Division Supervisor James Hickman said an initial investigation determined the cause to be accidental; an electrical fire originating in the basement. The structure was equipped with working smoke detectors that alerted the occupants, enabling everyone to exit safely, Hickman said.

The injured firefighter was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment, Hickman said. Which department he serves with was not immediately clear.

The nine responding departments were Valley Stream, Lynbrook, Elmont, Inwood, Lawrence-Cedarhurst, Long Beach, Meadowmere Park, South Floral Park and Malverne.

Hickman said the basement of the structure suffered "moderate to severe damage," while the rest of the home was moderately damaged by fire, smoke and water.

The Red Cross was at the scene to help the displaced families find with temporary housing and shelter, Hickman said.

The scene is located about a block north of the Long Island Rail Road tracks and about two blocks north of Sunrise Highway.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

