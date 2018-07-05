A Valley Stream man is facing a harassment charge after messaging a Florida TV news station with a threat to kill a West Palm Beach police sergeant, authorities said on Wednesday night.

Robert Shemanski, 38, of Wood Lane, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and charged with first-degree harassment, Nassau police said.

Shemanski is accused of sending the threatening message through Facebook on Tuesday to WESH 2 News in Daytona Beach, Florida, police said. He had been calling and harassing the West Palm Beach Police Department for about two years, police said.

Shemanski is scheduled for arraignment Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead. Bail information for Shemanski as well as other details of the investigation were not available early on Thursday.