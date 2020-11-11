Freeport’s Sgt. Robert Hendriks, 25, was killed last year, with two other Marines, by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.

The village hoped to honor Hendriks on Memorial Day 2020 but couldn’t, due to restrictions on gatherings during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the village commemorated Hendriks’ memory on Veterans Day, with a socially distanced, face-masked and capacity-limited ceremony outside the Freeport Memorial Library.

"We carry on and remember Hendriks as his mother would want to: tough, hardworking and determined. That was Sgt. Hendriks, a real American Hero and Marine," said Staff Sgt. David Fuertes, who served with Hendricks in Weapons Company 225.

At the ceremony, two of Hendriks’ fellow Marines presented flowers to his mom, village worker Felicia Biondo-Arculeo, who was wearing her son’s dog tags.

Hendriks was killed April 8, 2019 near Bagram Air Base, during combat operations in Parwan Province, according to an obituary provided by the village as part of the program, hosted with the American Legion.

The ceremony was among several held across Long Island to honor veterans, who in Suffolk and Nassau counties total 97,942, according to 2019 American Community Survey estimates by the U.S. Census. There are 4,040 from World War II, 10,286 who served during the Korean War, 37,225 during Vietnam, 12,391 during the first Gulf War (1990-2001) and 12,124 during the second Gulf War (beginning in 2001), the Census estimates.

Wednesday’s ceremony included a "table of one" remembrance for prisoners of war and veterans missing in action.The table had a lone place setting and plate with a slice of lemon, "to remind us of their bitter fate," according to a recitation made at formal military functions.

A line of elected officials from the village, Nassau County and state legislature gave remarks and presented commendations to Hendriks’ mother.

Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy credited veteran sacrifices for enabling American freedoms such as free speech, as well as the freedom to vote and to protest.

"Last year, Freeport lost a member of our family and a member of the Marines was killed while fighting for his company," Kennedy said with Hendriks’ mom nearby. "We will never forget your son and the sacrifice he made for this country. Celebrate his legacy and remember him for the hero he was."