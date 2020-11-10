Virtual events

The 13th annual Long Island Run for the Warriors is being held virtually this year through Saturday. The event hosts several options for all levels of runners and cyclists with each participant picking their own course and start time.

Several Long Island Veterans will also be honored at 10 a.m. at a virtual event that raises awareness for Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit group that provides assistance dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities.

Among those receiving honors is Spec. Frank Romeo, who, during a covert mission in Cambodia, became separated from his unit and held off an enemy attack by himself until reinforcements arrived.

Romeo, of Bay Shore, has become an advocate for bringing awareness to PTSD. Last year, at age 70, he made a 750-mile walk from Long Island to Buffalo, sleeping in shelters to shed light on the plight of homeless vets.

The event will also honor U.S. Army Spec. Anthony Sparaco of Farmingdale, a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient who is active in several veterans' organizations and Sgt. Jay Cavanagh, a Vietnam vet who received two Bronze Stars and the Combat Infantry Badge. He taught for the past 35 years in the Shoreham-Wading River School District.