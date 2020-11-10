TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
Long Island

Your guide to Veterans Day 2020 on Long Island

America’s VetDogs in Smithtown commissioned renowned sculptor Susan Bahary to create a life-size bronze of President George H.W. Bush’s former service dog, which was unveiled on Tuesday, Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

Long Islanders can commemorate the sacrifice of members of the Armed Forces on Veterans Day on Wednesday across the region at in-person and virtual events.

These are some highlights:

Glen Cove

Greenlawn

Babylon

Long Beach

Virtual events

Outdoors

New York City Veterans Day Parade

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in Great Neck Affordable veterans housing planned in Nassau
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers Officials: Pilot program to exclude NYPD officers from responding to mental distress calls
Vietnam vet Steven Rose and his service dog, COVID-19's effect on vets: Mental and physical turmoil
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on Oct. 6 Police ID man believed to have been killed by MS-13
Tommy Constantine, left, arrives in federal court in Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing from NHL players, others
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday that he Cuomo on possible vaccine: 'Good news, bad news'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search