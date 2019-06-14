Veterans and residents observe Flag Day, properly retire American flag
Dozens of veterans and residents gathers at the Covanta Huntington Resource Recovery Facility in East Northport in honor of Flag Day and to properly retire a worn American flag.
MORE PHOTOS
Top photos from around LI, NYC from January - April 2019 Places we loved on Long Island See who got hired, promoted on Long Island 33 iconic Newsday photos through the years Long Island's abandoned places 100 things every LI family should do in 2017 107 signs you're from Suffolk 9 secrets of the Montauk Lighthouse 19 Long Island myths and legends
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.