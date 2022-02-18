House legislation would give veterans halls, seeing declines for decades, a boost

Halls where military veterans can socialize, commiserate, have a beer, seek help, find camaraderie — and rent out the space to subsidize all that — have been seeing declines for decades.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic, leading to dozens of them shutting down on Long Island alone.

Now, legislation before the U.S. House of Representatives would extend grants to help veterans halls, such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Sponsor Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport) said the legislation, called the VSO Support Act of 2022, would establish a $25 million grant program to help the organizations "keep their doors open, similar to what was done for small businesses during the pandemic."

"Who here hasn’t been to an American Legion or VFW for a party? That’s all changed during the pandemic. COVID restrictions forced VSOs" — Veteran Service Organizations — "to close their doors to public gatherings, leaving them unable to pay for the services they offer and for maintenance and upkeep," he said during a news conference at the Babylon American Legion.

He noted that revenue from events, such as weddings, bar mitzvahs, or Sweet 16s, was lost because of gathering restrictions for much of the pandemic.

"If they can show that they lost money, revenue, during COVID, this would allow them to make themselves whole," Garbarino said, adding: "It’s not just about reopening the ones that are shut, but it’s getting the other ones that are struggling, that are barely staying open, to be able to stay open."

The organizations were largely ineligible for federal recovery funding because they operate with volunteers.

The grants would be up to $50,000 and could be used for expenses like rent, utilities, mortgage payments, insurance and capital repairs. An applicant organization would need to demonstrate loss of income and the need for the grant, Garbarino said.

Even before the pandemic, veterans organizations were seeing declines.

According to The Atlantic magazine, in the past two decades, membership in the American Legion has gone down by almost 23%; since 1992, membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars has declined by almost half.

A news release from Garbarino's office estimated that 40 to 60 halls of the VFW and American Legion shut down in Suffolk and Nassau counties since the start of the pandemic.

His spokeswoman Kristen Cianci estimates there are hundreds on Long Island.

Among the oldest of veterans’ organizations in the United States are the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, according to The Atlantic. The two groups run outposts across the nation.

The release estimates that there are 100,000 veterans on the Island, who have reduced access to the outposts and the services they offer.