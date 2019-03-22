Vietnam veterans at Long Island State Veterans Home on Friday expressed ambivalence over receiving a Pentagon-authorized medal for their war service, saying it is nice to be recognized now but that too many of their brethren died before the nation became committed to acknowledging their sacrifices.

“I’m tired of the phrase, 'Thank you for your service,' ” said retired Col. Peter Swenson, 77, of Center Moriches, who was a 26-year-old Army captain when he arrived in Vietnam in the aftermath of the Tet Offensive.

“When we got home, nobody shook your hand,” Swenson said Friday. “Now, they over-shake your hand.”

Saturday, the Long Island Air Force Association will present the medal, a blue medallion suspended from a red, green and yellow ribbon traditionally associated with Vietnam, to about 20 Vietnam veterans who are residents of the Stony Brook veterans home.

The medal was first authorized by President Barack Obama in 2012 for distribution by private sector “commemorative partners,” as a way of compensating for the relative lack of recognition afforded Vietnam veterans in the decades immediately after the war’s end. Anyone who served in Vietnam is eligible to receive the medal.

It has been more than a half century since President Richard Nixon pulled combat troops from Vietnam. Yet for many of the more than 2.7 million Americans who once served there, emotions concerning the conflict that claimed the lives of some 58,000 American troops in America’s first clear-cut war defeat remain raw.

Robert Nieves, 69, a former Army soldier who enlisted shortly after graduating from Smithtown Central High School in 1969, expressed similar sentiments as Swenson.

Nieves said that, with the nation increasingly weary of war by the late 1960s, Americans mostly looked the other way as large numbers of returning soldiers were swallowed by homelessness, alcohol abuse, social isolation, anger problems and other psychological issues related to the stress of combat.

He shed tears as he spoke.

“This should have happened when America was still in Vietnam," Nieves said.

Nonetheless, he said he would attend the ceremony out of respect for those who cannot.

“I don’t require a ceremony for this,” Nieves said, choking back tears. “But it gives me the opportunity to speak for other veterans who passed away during the war or who can’t be here for other reasons.”