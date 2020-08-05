Shaista Bajwa had some bad luck and some good luck at her home on Railroad Street in Bayport.

Three massive oak trees near her home came tumbling down early Tuesday afternoon as winds on the nearby Great South Bay roared up to 75 mph from Tropical Storm Isaias.

She and other neighbors lost power as the trees took down utility wires and blocked the street. But strangely, one neighbor had electricity. He offered to run an extension cord from his house to her house next door to keep her refrigerator going.

Yet, another neighbor lent her an extension cord, since the ones she had were too short.

“It’s very nice of them,” Bajwa, 42, said Wednesday. “It’s very kind.”

The neighborly acts were something of a tradition for them. When Superstorm Sandy hit in 2012, Bajwa had electricity and her neighbor did not, so she ran an extension cord from her house to his. “We take care of each other,” she said.

Across the street, the neighbor who lent her the extension cord Tuesday, Steve Maslak, had a generator running Wednesday, so he was good to go.

He was taking the blackout in stride, and was not overly stressed about when utility workers and tree cutters would arrive to get the trees out of the road and restore service.

“I can’t blame the utility company,” he said. “They can’t be everywhere at once. Give them a break. They’re doing the best they can.”

— Bart Jones

Trouble reaching PSEG

Jason Zimmerman said he has been frustrated by live wires and a downed tree in Stony Brook — and PSEG’s failure to respond.

Zimmerman, 73, of Stony Brook, said state transportation workers have been on the scene since at least 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, when Zimmerman first saw the damage.

“It’s dangerous,” Zimmerman said. “And I asked them and they say, ‘Our office keeps calling PSEG and no one responds.’ They don’t know what to do.”

Zimmerman said North Country Road just north of Stony Brook Road was still blocked as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, with cars on both sides of the busy thoroughfare squeezing past the tree on a single portion of a lane, taking turns to let vehicles in the opposite direction pass.

Zimmerman said transportation crews have told him: “ ‘We can’t touch it, it’s got power lines.’ They have a bulldozer there. They have everything. But they can’t do a thing.”

Zimmerman said he has called PSEG’s number for downed lines nine times, each time getting a message to call back later. A Newsday reporter also was unable to get through on that line.

— David Olson