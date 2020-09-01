TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
77° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Village elections on Sept. 15 will come with sanitizer, fresh pens

Village elections will be held around Long Island

Village elections will be held around Long Island on Sept. 15. Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print

It's already been an election year like no other for Long Island villages.

Elections that normally take place in March and June were pushed back to Sept. 15 this year when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order delaying village votes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When ballots are finally cast in two weeks, voters will find polling places stocked with hand sanitizers, Plexiglas dividers, fresh pens, face masks at the door and floor markings to help everyone maintain social distancing.

And in a few cases, voting locations have been moved to larger areas to help lessen the chance of spreading the virus.

“We have three big garage doors," said village administrator Ronnie Shatzkamer of Flower Hill, which is relocating its polls to the village hall garage from the usual upstairs voting location. "All will be open. So fresh air will be coming in. . . . We have more room to space people out.”

Villages also are informing residents that absentee ballots are available for anyone who's nervous about going out to vote. Applications are available at village halls, and ballots must be returned by election day.

Residents should call their village clerks about voting times, which vary from one place to another. 

Some villages expect delays in completing vote tallies, but they say they're ready for a very different Election Day.

“We may be there until 1 o’clock in the morning,” Shatzkamer said. “We will be there until everything is counted.”

Here are synopses of contested village races:

ATLANTIC BEACH

EAST HAMPTON

FARMINGDALE

FLOWER HILL

GREAT NECK PLAZA

HEWLETT HARBOR

LAWRENCE

MANORHAVEN

MASSAPEQUA PARK

MUNSEY PARK

NORTH HAVEN

PATCHOGUE

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

SALTAIRE

SOUTH FLORAL PARK

SOUTHAMPTON

VALLEY STREAM

Latest Long Island News

Josephine Bonfiglio died of coronavirus complications on April Josephine Bonfiglio: She made every occasion special
The New York State Court of Appeals on Top court ends charter schools' bid to certify teachers
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the states of NY adds Alaska and Montana to COVID-19 travel quarantine list
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that New NYC postpones reopening of schools until Sept. 21
An artist rendering of a proposed condo development Scaled-down condo plan proposed on Oheka Castle property
Voting equipment for polling centers stored at the A guide to voting in November in person and by mail
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search