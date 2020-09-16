TODAY'S PAPER
Voters in villages across LI go to polls Tuesday

Village election voters line up in the auditorium

Village election voters line up in the auditorium art St. Killian's Church in Farmingdale Tuesday. Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
Print

This story was reported by Vera Chinese, Deborah S. Morris, Keldy Ortiz and Dandan Zou. It was written by Chinese.

Mask-wearing poll workers in a handful of Long Island villages were still counting ballots into the early hours Wednesday as voters took to polls for elections delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elections that normally take place in March and June were pushed back to Sept. 15 this year after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order delaying village voting. At least eight villages with contested races did not have final results by midnight Tuesday, due in part to counting absentee ballots.

There were still more than 110 people in line waiting to vote when polls closed in Lawrence at 9 p.m. Those who were inside the building made the cut off and were allowed to cast their vote, said Lawrence Deputy Village Administrator Gerry Castro. That's in addition to hundreds of absentee ballots still being counted near midnight.

"I’ve done elections here since 2000 and I don’t ever remember this type of turnout," Castro said.

The following results were available as of early Wednesday.

Atlantic Beach

Belle Terre

East Hampton

Farmingdale

Flower Hill

Great Neck Plaza

Hewlett Harbor

Lawrence

Manorhaven

Massapequa Park

Munsey Park

North Haven

Patchogue

Rockville Centre

Saltaire

South Floral Park

Southampton

Valley Stream

