Voters in villages across LI go to polls Tuesday

This story was reported by Vera Chinese, Deborah S. Morris, Keldy Ortiz and Dandan Zou. It was written by Chinese.
Mask-wearing poll workers in a handful of Long Island villages were still counting ballots into the early hours Wednesday as voters took to polls for elections delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Elections that normally take place in March and June were pushed back to Sept. 15 this year after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order delaying village voting. At least eight villages with contested races did not have final results by midnight Tuesday, due in part to counting absentee ballots.
There were still more than 110 people in line waiting to vote when polls closed in Lawrence at 9 p.m. Those who were inside the building made the cut off and were allowed to cast their vote, said Lawrence Deputy Village Administrator Gerry Castro. That's in addition to hundreds of absentee ballots still being counted near midnight.
"I’ve done elections here since 2000 and I don’t ever remember this type of turnout," Castro said.
The following results were available as of early Wednesday.
Atlantic Beach
Mayor George J. Pappas was reelected. Edward A. Sullivan and Linda L. Baessler, both trustee incumbents, retained their seats.
Belle Terre
Mayor Robert Sandak was reelected. Incumbent trustees Sheila Knapp and Jacquelyn Gernaey retained their seats.
East Hampton
Jerry Larsen was elected mayor. Chris Minardi and Sandra Melendez were elected trustees.
Farmingdale
Mayor Ralph Ekstrand was reelected.
Flower Hill
Mayor Brian Herrington, who was appointed when former mayor Robert McNamara died in April, was elected to the post. Incumbent trustees Gary Lewandowski and Randall Rosenbaum retained their seats. McNamara, who was running for a trustee seat and whose name still appeared on the ballot, was elected. Claire Dorfman will be appointed to fill his seat.
Great Neck Plaza
Mayor: Ted Rosen. Leonard Katz is running a write-in campaign
Trustee (two seats): Pamela Marksheid (incumbent), Michael DeLuccia, Robert Farajollah (write-in candidate), Marnie Ives (write-in candidate)
Hewlett Harbor
Mayor: Mark Weiss (incumbent), Ron Austin
Trustee (two seats): Ken Kornblau (incumbent), Thomas Cohen (incumbent), Tim Volman, David Mosayov
Lawrence
Mayor Alex H. Edelman was reelected. Paris C. Popack and Eliezer Kutner were elected to the board of trustees.
Manorhaven
Mayor James M. Avena was reelected. Incumbent trustee Priscilla von Roeschlaub retained her seat, and Harry S. Farina was elected.
Massapequa Park
Mayor: Cynthia Paulis, Daniel M. Pearl, Teresa M. Spinosa (incumbent)
Trustees (two seats): Salvatore Balestrieri Sr., Richard W. Begandy (incumbent), Dana M. Durso, Kristian M. Hernandez, Todd A. Svec
Munsey Park
Gregory LiCalzi Jr. and Regina Im were elected to the board of trustees.
North Haven
Terie L. Diat was elected to a one-year trustee term.
Patchogue
Trustee (three seats): Lori B. Devlin (incumbent), Thomas Ferb (incumbent), Jack Krieger (incumbent), James Skidmore
Rockville Centre
Incumbent trustee Nancy Howard retained her seat.
Saltaire
Trustee (two seats): Frank Wolf (incumbent), Alexander Chefetz, William Obre, Hillary Richard (incumbent)
South Floral Park
Trustee (two seats): George Ingram, Nyakya Brown, Porsha Lyons
Southampton
Trustee (two seats): Kimberly Allan (incumbent), Zach Epley, Joseph McLoughlin, Gina Arresta
Valley Stream
Trustee (two seats): John L. Tufarelli, Sean Wright, Anthony Bonelli