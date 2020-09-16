Voters in villages across LI go to polls Tuesday

This story was reported by Vera Chinese, Deborah S. Morris, Keldy Ortiz and Dandan Zou. It was written by Chinese.

Mask-wearing poll workers in a handful of Long Island villages were still counting ballots into the early hours Wednesday as voters took to polls for elections delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elections that normally take place in March and June were pushed back to Sept. 15 this year after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order delaying village voting. At least eight villages with contested races did not have final results by midnight Tuesday, due in part to counting absentee ballots.

There were still more than 110 people in line waiting to vote when polls closed in Lawrence at 9 p.m. Those who were inside the building made the cut off and were allowed to cast their vote, said Lawrence Deputy Village Administrator Gerry Castro. That's in addition to hundreds of absentee ballots still being counted near midnight.

"I’ve done elections here since 2000 and I don’t ever remember this type of turnout," Castro said.

The following results were available as of early Wednesday.

Atlantic Beach Mayor George J. Pappas was reelected. Edward A. Sullivan and Linda L. Baessler, both trustee incumbents, retained their seats.

Belle Terre Mayor Robert Sandak was reelected. Incumbent trustees Sheila Knapp and Jacquelyn Gernaey retained their seats.

East Hampton Jerry Larsen was elected mayor. Chris Minardi and Sandra Melendez were elected trustees.

Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand was reelected.

Flower Hill Mayor Brian Herrington, who was appointed when former mayor Robert McNamara died in April, was elected to the post. Incumbent trustees Gary Lewandowski and Randall Rosenbaum retained their seats. McNamara, who was running for a trustee seat and whose name still appeared on the ballot, was elected. Claire Dorfman will be appointed to fill his seat.

Great Neck Plaza Mayor: Ted Rosen. Leonard Katz is running a write-in campaign Trustee (two seats): Pamela Marksheid (incumbent), Michael DeLuccia, Robert Farajollah (write-in candidate), Marnie Ives (write-in candidate)

Hewlett Harbor Mayor: Mark Weiss (incumbent), Ron Austin Trustee (two seats): Ken Kornblau (incumbent), Thomas Cohen (incumbent), Tim Volman, David Mosayov

Lawrence Mayor Alex H. Edelman was reelected. Paris C. Popack and Eliezer Kutner were elected to the board of trustees.

Manorhaven Mayor James M. Avena was reelected. Incumbent trustee Priscilla von Roeschlaub retained her seat, and Harry S. Farina was elected.

Massapequa Park Mayor: Cynthia Paulis, Daniel M. Pearl, Teresa M. Spinosa (incumbent) Trustees (two seats): Salvatore Balestrieri Sr., Richard W. Begandy (incumbent), Dana M. Durso, Kristian M. Hernandez, Todd A. Svec

Munsey Park Gregory LiCalzi Jr. and Regina Im were elected to the board of trustees.

North Haven Terie L. Diat was elected to a one-year trustee term.

Patchogue Trustee (three seats): Lori B. Devlin (incumbent), Thomas Ferb (incumbent), Jack Krieger (incumbent), James Skidmore

Rockville Centre Incumbent trustee Nancy Howard retained her seat.

Saltaire Trustee (two seats): Frank Wolf (incumbent), Alexander Chefetz, William Obre, Hillary Richard (incumbent)

South Floral Park Trustee (two seats): George Ingram, Nyakya Brown, Porsha Lyons

Southampton Trustee (two seats): Kimberly Allan (incumbent), Zach Epley, Joseph McLoughlin, Gina Arresta