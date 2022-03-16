A man suspected of stabbing two woman, one fatally, in North Massapequa over the weekend before attempting to take his own life has died of his injuries, Nassau police said Wednesday.

Staff at a hospital pronounced Vincent Maiolica, 34, of Massapequa, dead Monday, according to police. Two days earlier, he stabbed Irene Spantopanagos, 29, also of Massapequa at a North Manhattan Avenue residence, police said. Spantopanagos was pronounced dead Sunday morning at a hospital, according to police.

Maiolica stabbed a second woman in the attacks about 7 p.m. Saturday but she survived, police said. Responding officers later found Maiolica after he had attempted to kill himself, police said.

Both the surviving victim, 22, and Maiolica were hospitalized Saturday in critical condition but police did not release an update on the woman's condition Wednesday.