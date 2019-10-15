Millions of dollars needed to protect Long Island domestic violence victims from their abusers remain held up in the Republican-controlled Senate, potentially putting survivors at risk, Sen. Chuck Schumer said at a news conference in Mineola Tuesday.

Schumer, the Democratic Senate Minority Leader, along with Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas and domestic violence advocates and victims called for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which expired in February.

The Democrat-controlled House passed its version of the reauthorization in April by a vote of 263-158 — with all Democrats voting for the bill along with 33 Republicans. The bill, which would extend the act for five years, provides funds to help victims, law enforcement, schools and advocacy programs, Schumer said.

The Senate has not voted on the bill.

"The message is simple: unlock Long Island's access to these funds by reauthorizing this bipartisan law," Schumer said at the news conference. "It is very important. It has been sitting there for six months and that's much, much too long."

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined to comment about the status of the Senate bill.

Funding for VAWA programs has continued through short term continuing resolutions. But program advocates said they need greater certainty about the funding source moving forward.

The House bill would expand investments in programs for survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking, including emergency housing; increase punishments for cyberbullying; and enhance protections for American Indian victims.

To date in 2019, the Nassau district attorney's office has investigated 1,359 domestic violence cases, including 974 misdemeanors and 385 felonies, officials said.

A former special victims prosecutor, Singas said passage of the bill will "literally save lives" on Long Island and throughout the country.

"Domestic violence affects so many of our families," said Singas, a first-term Democrat seeking reelection in November. "It doesn't matter who you are, where you come from, where you live, how much money you make. We find that domestic violence abusers come in all sizes and shapes … These are purely issues of power and control."

Since 2015 Long Island organizations have received more than $4.6 million in federal funding through the Violence Against Women Act, Schumer said.

Those funds include:

* $1 million to provide legal assistance to victims;

* Nearly $900,000 to aid law enforcement in combating domestic violence;

* Almost $900,000 to improve criminal justice response to domestic violence;

* More than $800,000 to provide housing for victims of domestic violence;

* Roughly $750,000 to battle domestic violence among the disabled;

* $300,000 to combat campus sexual assault.

The House bill would also close the so-called "boyfriend loophole" by expanding the ban on domestic violence perpetrators from owning firearms to include all intimate partners who have been convicted of abuse or stalking. The previous version included only spouses, live-in partners and perpetrators who have a child with the victim.

Individuals subject to temporary protective orders would also be prohibited from obtaining a firearm under the House legislation. Under the previous version, the ban was limited to those with protective orders granted by the courts after a full hearing.

The National Rifle Association lobbied against the House measure, arguing that advocates were politicizing the bill to further gun control policies. The NRA did not respond to a request for comment.