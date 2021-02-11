A Zoom video chat and some iPhone photos during a 51-minute appointment, and 38-year-old East Islip resident Lorraine Dendy’s taxes were filed, for free — with a $8,922 refund due her way.

Dendy, a single mother of two girls who earns $24,000 a year as a medical biller in Patchogue, did her taxes from home with the help of a local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which, after 18 years in person, has gone all virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the past, she’d need to crowd into a jam-packed branch and jockey for a seat and a spot in line, or arrange an appointment ahead of time to meet a volunteer at the local library. Now, she said, "You open up the email, you hit the Zoom link. Boom! The representative comes right up."

The VITA program — which has been around for more than 50 years across the country — is coordinated through the Internal Revenue Service. One of the programs is arranged locally through Bethpage Federal Credit Union.

Anyone on Long Island or in the tristate area making $57,000 or less — the same qualifying income for the earned-income tax credit — can sign up for the program, which serves speakers of English or Spanish, according to Linda Armyn, the credit union’s senior vice president for corporate affairs.

One-hour appointments are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Wednesdays from noon until 6 p.m.

Ordinarily, there would be about 2,000 appointments in person, but due to the pandemic, this year there will be about 600, all virtual, Armyn said. There are fewer volunteers, who now must provide assistance virtually.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The last appointment will be April 8, she said.

Armyn recommends that those who aren’t computer-savvy seek help from a relative or friend to help schedule and attend a session together.

For information or to apply, go to www.lovebethpage.com/vita.

Tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s and other forms can be uploaded via the credit union’s secure portal.

Not everyone qualifies who meets the income threshold. Among those excluded: those who are self-employed and those who are itemizing deductions. The program is intended for basic tax returns, not more complicated ones, because the helpers aren’t tax professionals like attorneys or CPAs — but are IRS-certified to complete basic returns, Armyn said.

In addition to virtual video chat appointments, the credit union is helping offer secure access to what’s called a Facilitated Self Assistance program through IRS-sponsored software and other access to an interactive "Facilitated Self Assistance" Lab, which helps taxpayers prepare their own returns. There are tutorials on Feb. 22, March 8 and March 22 for the latter.

Dendy raved about how easy the program was — the Zoom split screen with the expert preparer, snapping pictures of her tax documents with her iPhone, uploading with a secure server, during her appointment Feb. 2 — compared with paying for a tax preparation service like H&R Block or Jackson Hewitt, as she used to until eight years ago, before she started using the VITA program.