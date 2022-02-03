A Wantagh woman was struck and killed by an SUV Thursday on the Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, Nassau police said.

The 60-year-old victim's name was not immediately released.

At 10:38 a.m., police said, the woman was walking to the north side of Sunrise Highway at Broadway when the eastbound Suburu SUV struck her in the right lane. The driver, a 76-year-old man from Amityville, stayed at the scene, police said.

The woman was taken by Northwell Ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m., police said.