Wanted: Sought in string of bank roberies

Nassau police are looking for a man who is a suspect in four bank robberies that occurred over a month's time.

Police say the first robbery happened at about 1 p.m. on May 27 at Bank of America on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park. The second was at about 2:40 p.m. on June 1 at Citibank on North Broadway in Hicksville. At about 9:45 p.m. on June 9, police say the man robbed the Wachovia Bank on Long Beach Road in Oceanside. Police say the last robbery occurred at about 2:10 p.m. on June 22 at Bank of America on Merrick Road in Lynbrook.

Police say each time the man handed over a note demanding money, and sometimes threatened to have a weapon. At the Hicksville robbery, the man may have left the scene on a bicycle. Nassau police say he is also a suspect in some Suffolk bank robberies.