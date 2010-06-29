TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Wanted: Sought in string of bank roberies

Print

Nassau police are looking for a man who is a suspect in four bank robberies that occurred over a month's time.

Police say the first robbery happened at about 1 p.m. on May 27 at Bank of America on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park. The second was at about 2:40 p.m. on June 1 at Citibank on North Broadway in Hicksville. At about 9:45 p.m. on June 9, police say the man robbed the Wachovia Bank on Long Beach Road in Oceanside. Police say the last robbery occurred at about 2:10 p.m. on June 22 at Bank of America on Merrick Road in Lynbrook.

Police say each time the man handed over a note demanding money, and sometimes threatened to have a weapon. At the Hicksville robbery, the man may have left the scene on a bicycle. Nassau police say he is also a suspect in some Suffolk bank robberies.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jeffrey Epstein in 2017. Epstein accuser files suit saying she was raped
David and Kim Sanders, who own dance studios Phone scams are on the rise, cops and utility warn
Mark Kimes, 53, of Moriches, was charged with Cops: Music teacher charged with sex abuse
Suffolk County Police Chief Stuart Cameron, at a Suffolk cops offer help for hearing-impaired motorists
Gregg Rivara holds up oyster shells on Wednesday Brookhaven creates town's first oyster reef 
Sysco Corp., a food distributor with annual revenue Food service giant Sysco buys Holtsville company
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search