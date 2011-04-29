Wanted: Taxi robbers; credit card theft

Nassau police and its Crime Stoppers department are looking for three men wanted in connection with a Freeport robbery.

According to police, at about 12:52 a.m. on April 3, the man depicted in the sketch, above, robbed a taxi cab on Washburn Avenue with two accomplices. One man pointed a small semiautomatic weapon at the victim while the others took a GPS, cash, a backpack, black leather wallet and personal papers.

All three men were described as being 18 to 20 years old. The suspect above is thought to be about 5-foot-7 with dark brown eyes and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information about the crime to call the confidential hotline at 800-244-8477.

----------------

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and its Identity Theft Unit are looking for a woman they say used stolen credit card information to buy items at several Walmart stores.

Police say that the woman in the surveillance photo, above, used the credit card information to buy $2,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart locations in Setauket, Centereach and Islandia.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information about the crime to call the confidential hotline at 800-220-8477. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.