Officials: Shelters open for those seeking to escape cold

With bitter cold temps in the forecast, a Suffolk County official says “we have enough beds to handle the need.”

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @Cferrette
Officials on Long Island were making arrangements Tuesday to help those struggling to stay warm.

Emergency shelter plans were going into effect in Suffolk County as arctic high pressure takes hold.

The National Weather Service says “dry and progressively colder conditions” will develop into the week, with daytime temperatures dipping to the teens and mid 20s while lows go to the single digits.

The Suffolk County Department of Social Services safe beds program activates when the air temperature is at or below 32 degrees, including the wind chill, and is available to provide shelter to anyone in need, officials said.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, with relief centers only open for two hours, officials placed 26 single people and two families into temporary shelter, said Ken Knappe, director of finance for the Suffolk County agency.

“We do anticipate our emergency services to get additional calls this evening and we will accommodate those calls, of course,” Knappe said.

Knappe did not say how many people are in the emergency shelters currently but “we have enough beds to handle the need.”

“We definitely want to make sure that none of our residents in Suffolk County are exposed to the elements during the overnight,” he added.

To access the Suffolk County emergency shelter program, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., call 631-854-9547.

Sheltering assistance and a food pantry are available at the following DSS walk-in centers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

•2 S. 2nd St., Deer Park, 631-854-6600

•80 Middle Country Rd., Coram, 631-854-2300

•200 Wireless Blvd., Hauppauge, 631-853-8714

•893 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-852-3500

Anytime after 4 p.m. and on weekends or holidays, those in need in Suffolk can call 631-854-9100.

Candice Ferrette writes about public and private colleges and universities, focusing on the rapid changes in higher education at the national, state and local levels.

