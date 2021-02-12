The snow has clearly been thrilling to Long Islanders, many of whom may have been left wanting after last year’s lack of snow.

Commack teens Bobby Reuter and Tiger Winston created their own remote-schooling igloo, complete with desk, chairs, electricity and stockpiled seltzer. You can see photos and a video of their here.

Wildlife beckoned older readers, and a field of flags memorializing pandemic victims captured the lens of a Bayville resident.

The younger set seemed content to play, whether skating or building snowmen and "snowcats" across the Island.

Five-year-old twins Asiya and Nadine Ashmawy made their first snowman ever, their own "Olaf," who got a carrot nose and grape eyes with a stick smile and twiggy arms.

"Every day since, they have gone outside to give Olaf a hug and check to see if he has melted," says their mom, Davina Elliott of East Meadow.

We’re certain many here on Long Island are wondering just the same thing — but not for the same reason as the twins.

Scroll on to see these photos and more.

SURF'S UP.

HITTING THE ICE.

HUGS AND "KISSES."

LIKE MAGIC.

EASY AS I-2-3.

CATCHING THE WAVE.

FLUFFY STUFF.

MELT YOUR HEART.

SOMBER TRIBUTE.

COOL AT SCHOOL.

