To safeguard Long Island’s critical aquifer system, a new report proposes taking 143 steps, with empowering localities, gathering water quality data and dealing swiftly with contaminated plumes among the most urgent, officials said Wednesday.

“We have enough water to last hundreds, if not thousands, of years. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t use it wisely,” Jeffrey Szabo, chief executive officer of the Suffolk County Water Authority, said in an interview.

Szabo is vice chair of the Long Island Commission on Aquifer Protection, which documents threats to the aquifer — including runoff, saltwater intrusion, underground sprinkler systems and summer demand surges.

The top priority for commission chairman Stanley Carey is getting the state Department of Environmental Conservation and county health departments to work with local planners to ensure development does not harm the aquifers that supply Long Island’s drinking water.

According to the draft report, the DEC and health departments should help municipalities combat nitrogen pollution with advanced septic systems and increase conservation through highly efficient plumbing and landscaping, with plants that can withstand droughts.

“We’ve heard it from many people who attended our public hearings: They often don’t weigh in on matters they have regulatory control over,” Carey said.

He also highlighted the recommendation to “actively or strategically contain groundwater contamination plumes,” noting that the Navy and Northrop Grumman do not have the Island’s sole Superfund site.

Commission members, all volunteers, worked through the issues by reaching consensus, Szabo said.

The report lists 15 “urgent” recommendations; the remaining actions are classified as short-term, intermediate or long-term in the report.

The report is available online.

To Szabo, expanding water quality data through the commission’s WaterTraq program is a vital step.

The system “levels the playing field” by equipping both the public and decision-makers with the information needed to protect and preserve the Island’s water supply, he said.

Three public hearings will be held starting Thursday. The schedule can be found at liaquifercommission.com/home.html.