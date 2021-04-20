With New York American Water rates set to jump 26% next month, lawmakers are scrambling to again push through a bill that would stave off a rate increase and one is calling for an investigation into higher-tier conservation rates that he says don’t work.

After previous attempts to push through rate relief and municipalization of New York American Water's Nassau territory stalled in the Assembly, state senators from Long Island say they are working this week to bring the same bill to the Senate, where lawmakers are concerned that exempting the company from a special franchise tax puts the onus of higher costs on ratepayers of other utilities around Long Island. The recently drafted bill is sponsored by Sen. Jim Gaughran (D-Northport).

Sen. John Brook (D-Seaford), said the attempts to push the bill through the senate this week would accompany a separate request to the Public Service Commission to forestall the May 1 rate increase "indefinitely," and also to investigate the conservation pricing program, which hits users with higher costs when they reach a higher usage threshold. It’s primarily aimed at reducing water usage, particularly in the high-use summer, when watering lawns and gardens, and filling pools, is widespread.

"Customers are unfairly charged extra money under the guise of ‘conservation,' with New York American Water demanding exponentially high profit margins for each narrow tier of water usage," he wrote.

Worse, the vast majority of customers didn’t realize they had reached the higher-tier water usage threshold until their bill came.

Lee Mueller, a spokeswoman for New York American Water, in an email called conservation pricing "an effective tool in driving behavior change by customers" that focused on "long-term changes in customer behavior to support sustainability of water supplies."

In 2018, ratepayers howled in protest when the company's rates soared.and the Public Service Commission, which greenlighted conservation rates, found the company hadn’t given customers enough advance warning about the change. It has since vastly increased awareness and instituted programs to help customers reduce usage.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mueller said the company saw a 4% reduction in peak-season water demand, measured by production in 2020 over 2017. The PSC approved the rate mechanism with an aim of cutting peak usage by 15%.

Mueller said conservation rates were "not intended" to increase water-company revenue, but to reduce customer consumption, while "maintaining revenue to meet financial needs to collect, treat and deliver water and replace aging infrastructure. About 2,300 customers now have smart water meters that lets them gauge usage, she said.

PSC spokesman James Denn said New York American Water provided the regulator with data "showing that high-use water customers have in fact reduced consumption as a result of higher water conservation rates and the company’s outreach and education efforts promoting conservation."

He and the company concurred that a mechanism called revenue decoupling prevents the NYAW from increasing its profits when less water is used, while revenue amounts above those approved in its rate-case plan must be returned to customers.

Denn signaled the May 1 rate increase likely would not be delayed.

The increase "can’t be delayed past May 1 without resolving the property tax problem," he said, referring to the franchise tax exemption the Cuomo administration had worked but failed to enact as part of the budget. "Although the legislature didn’t adopt our plan in the budget, we stand ready to work with all stakeholders to reach a resolution prior to May that protects Nassau residents and ratepayers," Denn said.

Last month, the Suffolk County Water Authority announced a rate- and service-charge increase that would hike average bills around 3.77%. The Suffolk authority, which has proposed managing all or part of NYAW's Nassau territory, said it would raise the threshold for incurring its conservation rate for residential customers to 89,760 gallons, from a current 78,540, after high bill complaints increased last summer. Typical residential customers who reach the new threshold will pay slightly more for that water: $3.057 per thousand gallons, from a current $2.925 per thousand gallons. Suffolk's new rates take effect June 1.