Long Island

Babylon man found dead in waters off Tanner Park after fall from watercraft, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Babylon man’s body was found in the water near Tanner Park in Copiague Monday after he failed to return to shore the previous night following a ride on his watercraft, Suffolk County police said.

The deceased man was identified as Joseph Kelly, 51, police said in a statement Monday.

Authorities were alerted by an acquaintance Monday morning that Kelly had not been seen since Sunday night.

"Joseph Kelly launched his personal watercraft from Amityville on October 18 at approximately 8:30 p.m. When Kelly did not return to shore, an acquaintance notified police at approximately 7:50 a.m. today," police said in the statement. "Following a search, Kelly and his watercraft were located in the water south of Tanner Park at approximately 11 a.m."

Homicide detectives are investigating but police declined to comment on whether the death was considered noncriminal. A police release said Kelly died after falling off his personal watercraft.

Kelly was pronounced dead by a physician assistant with the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

