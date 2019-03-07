TODAY'S PAPER
Syosset student builds a bright future

Syosset High School senior Abigail Cushing is the

Syosset High School senior Abigail Cushing is the third female in three decades to study construction electricity at Nassau BOCES' Joseph M. Barry Career and Technical Education Center. Photo Credit: Nassau BOCES

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Syosset High School senior with a passion for the intricacies of electrical systems is building a bright future for herself.

Abigail Cushing, 18, is the third female student in 30 years to participate in the construction electricity program at Nassau BOCES' Joseph M. Barry Career and Technical Education Center in New Cassel.

Last year, she also became the first female to win first place in the electrical construction wiring category of SkillsUSA's Area VI Long Island Regional Competition. SkillsUSA is a Virginia-based national organization dedicated to students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service fields.

"This helped me to become so confident, and I learned exactly who I am," Cushing said of her endeavors. "Girls especially don't get the recognition for some things they do, and in this program you do."

Cushing said her interest stems from her childhood, when she built things from scratch, from go-karts to free-standing houses. She aspires to one day own an all-female construction company that would offer services to women in need.

"Abby possesses an excellent work ethic and takes a lot of pride in every project she works on," said James McKillop, who teaches construction electricity at Barry Tech. "As her teacher, I am proud to see what she has accomplished and how well she has developed her skills."

