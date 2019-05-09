Valley Stream student wins 'Breaking Barriers' essay contest

Valley Stream fifth-grader Asma Kaukab is a national winner in an essay contest sponsored by Major League Baseball, Scholastic publishing company and Sharon Robinson — the daughter of Brooklyn Dodgers great Jackie Robinson.

Asma, 10, who goes to Shaw Avenue Elementary School, was one of two grand-prize winners nationally for her essay on the topic “Breaking Barriers: In Sports, In Life.”

The contest encouraged students to write about overcoming obstacles through the example of Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play Major League Baseball in the modern era. This year, about 10,000 submissions were received.

Asma wrote about how she maintained her integrity while facing discrimination and bullying for wearing a hijab. She was recognized by Sharon Robinson at an in-school assembly last month and will be honored at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game on July 9 in Cleveland.

“I’m excited,” Asma said of the opportunity. “I’m looking forward to being on the field.”

Hafsa Asghar, 12, also a fifth-grader at Shaw Avenue, was among the contest’s eight MVP winners named nationwide.

“Not only have these writers navigated extremely powerful barriers in their young lives, but despite it all, they have remained positive and exhibited an enormous amount of personal growth,” Robinson said.

All 10 winners and their respective teachers will receive new laptops courtesy of Microsoft and prizes for their classes, including “Breaking Barriers” T-shirts and books written by Robinson.