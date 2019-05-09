TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
SEARCH
54° Good Evening
Long Island

Valley Stream student wins 'Breaking Barriers' essay contest

Asma Kaukab, left, a fifth-grader at Shaw Avenue

Asma Kaukab, left, a fifth-grader at Shaw Avenue Elementary School in Valley Stream, was a grand-prize winner in an essay contest sponsored by Major League Baseball and Scholastic publishing company. She is pictured with fifth-grade classmate Hafsa Asghar, one of the eight contestants named MVPs. Photo Credit: Valley Stream School District 30

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

Valley Stream fifth-grader Asma Kaukab is a national winner in an essay contest sponsored by Major League Baseball, Scholastic publishing company and Sharon Robinson — the daughter of Brooklyn Dodgers great Jackie Robinson.

Asma, 10, who goes to Shaw Avenue Elementary School, was one of two grand-prize winners nationally for her essay on the topic “Breaking Barriers: In Sports, In Life.”

The contest encouraged students to write about overcoming obstacles through the example of Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play Major League Baseball in the modern era. This year, about 10,000 submissions were received.

Asma wrote about how she maintained her integrity while facing discrimination and bullying for wearing a hijab. She was recognized by Sharon Robinson at an in-school assembly last month and will be honored at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game on July 9 in Cleveland.

“I’m excited,” Asma said of the opportunity. “I’m looking forward to being on the field.”

Hafsa Asghar, 12, also a fifth-grader at Shaw Avenue, was among the contest’s eight MVP winners named nationwide.

“Not only have these writers navigated extremely powerful barriers in their young lives, but despite it all, they have remained positive and exhibited an enormous amount of personal growth,” Robinson said.

All 10 winners and their respective teachers will receive new laptops courtesy of Microsoft and prizes for their classes, including “Breaking Barriers” T-shirts and books written by Robinson.

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Anna Sorokin cries during sentencing at New York Fake German heiress gets to 4-12 years behind bars
Residents in the Nesconset neighborhood opposed the development. Dunkin' Donuts proposed near park rejected
Steven Werner, who says he was abused by Advocates for abuse victims criticize pope's rules
A Northport High School team won first place Northport, Wheatley teams are mock trial champs
Bryan Hyun, a junior at Harborfields High School Harborfields student named 'Water Challenge Ambassador'
A team from The Wheatley School in Old Wheatley, Northport teams are mock trial champs