Great Neck South students win History Bee & Bowl

Students from Great Neck South High School swept the junior varsity portion of the 2019 Long Island History Bee & Bowl Championships.

Brandon Huang, 15, a sophomore, placed first among seven students in the Junior Varsity History Bee and qualified to compete next year at the 2020 International History Olympiad.

Meanwhile, members of Great Neck South's academic team, who competed independently under the name West Egg, topped three teams to win the event's Junior Varsity History Bowl.

That team — Huang, Kathryn Lee, Jack Lenga and Matthew Moy — went on to compete last month at the National History Bee & Bowl's 2019 Varsity & Junior Varsity National Championships in Washington, D.C., and Arlington, Virginia, and also qualified for the 2020 International History Olympiad.

In addition, students from Great Neck South were runners-up in the varsity portion of the Long Island History Bee & Bowl. Jay Kim, a junior, placed second in the Varsity History Bee, while another independent team of students from Great Neck South's academic team placed second in the Varsity History Bowl. Both of those titles were won by students from Wilton High School in Connecticut.

The History Bee & Bowl are buzzer-based quiz competitions in which students ring in and answer paragraph-length questions about various topics in history. The local competitions were held at Mount Sinai High School in late March.